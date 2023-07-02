BRANHAM, Glen R.



BRANHAM, Glen R., 83, of Enon, Ohio passed away Friday, June 30, 2023 in SOIN Medical Center surrounded by his family and special friends. He was born in Kentucky on January 8, 1940 to the late Albert Lee Hall and Margaret (Branham) Campbell. Glen worked as a machinist and maintenance supervisor at R & M for several years. He later opened his own machine shop, Ogden Machine. Glen was a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean War as an Army Ranger. He was an avid music lover and musician. He was an accomplished mandolin player and bluegrass picker who wrote much of his own music. Survivors include his two daughters, Beverly Tuggle and Becky Eley; three grandchildren, Jamie Tuggle, Joshua Eley and Tyler Eley; five great grandchildren, Stella, Shelby, Steven, Lisa and Cora; three sisters, Linda, Alice "Birdie" and Eileen and a special friend, Mildred Webb and her grandson, Ryan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis in 1999 and several brothers and sisters. Friends may call from 12:00 to 2:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ron Lee officiating. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com