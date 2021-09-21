BRADDS, Harold R.



100, of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia. He was born April 22, 1921, in Wilmington, Ohio, to Curtis and Clora Johnson Bradds. He served in The United States army and was a WWII Veteran under



General Patton. Mr. Bradds was a service station owner and operator he loved bowling and sports, including Boston Celtics and Pittsburg Steelers and enjoyed spending time with his family.



Harold is survived by his children: Stephen Bradds (Brenda), Bonnie Perry (Hal), Ronald (Glenna) Bradds, Jeff Bradds, Darren (Julie) Bradds; 10 grandchildren; D'Anne Sweet, Blaine Bradds, Scotte Perry, Heith Perry, Aaron Perry, Bobbie Haines, Nikki Voiles, Kila Hagler, Ben Stevens and Jason Bradds;



numerous great-great grandchildren; many friends and other family members.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Bradds and two brothers Donald and Wayne Bradds.



Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call 2 Hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia, Ohio.



