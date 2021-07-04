BOTZ, Karen Beth



Karen Beth Botz, 61, of Springfield, passed away June 26, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born September 6, 1959, in Springfield, the daughter of Kenneth E. and Jackie S. (Bruce) Smith. Karen was a member of the Machinist Club and she enjoyed fishing and her beloved cats. She is survived by her father: Kenneth E. Smith, two daughters: Sara (Craig) Boling and Celesta (Shawn) Jung, three grandchildren: Craig Jr., Alexa and Hayley, siblings: Bonnie (John) Parker and Mike Smith, adopted and step siblings: Donald Wilt, Virginia Jones and Phyllis "Pinky" Lemon, special friends: Rueben Finley, Mary Richie and Kim Stant and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her stepmother: Leona Smith and adoptive parents: Hobert and Pauline Smith. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM on Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

