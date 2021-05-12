BONEN, Diana

X

Age 67, of Washington Twp., formerly of Marion, OH, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. The family would like to extend a special thank you to friends, family, and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their care and support of Diana. Family will greet friends from 11:00 am-1:00 pm Saturday, May 15, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., with Funeral Services starting at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. For those unable to

attend a livestream can be found on Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

https://familypromise.org/donate/ . Full obituary at


www.routsong.com


