BOLGER, Alice S.



Sept. 13, 1938 ~ Feb. 6, 2023



Alice S. Bolger, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 6, 2023. She was born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey, where she met her



future husband, Ed. She and Ed were married in 1960 and moved to Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, where they made many lifelong friends, while Ed attained his PhD from Penn State. Alice was a devoted wife and proud mother of two boys. After spending a few years in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, she and Ed moved the family to Oxford in 1967, when he accepted a teaching position at Miami. Alice had very traditional midwestern values, which were the foundation for how she lived and how she raised her family. She loved the Oxford lifestyle, and made many enduring friends amongst the Miami Math Department families, her neighbors on Booth Rd. and Hidden Creek Dr., and others in the community. As her children grew older, Alice achieved her Associates Degree in Business from Miami University, which led to opportunities at Miami, where she retired as an alumni trip coordinator. She enjoyed traveling, liked to fish, and was an active member of St. Mary Church. Alice was married to Ed for 53 years, until his passing in 2014. Alice is survived by her son Mike; her grandchildren Alex (28), Anna (23), Matt (21), Sara (19) and Luke (14); her daughters-in-law Sami and Lynne; and many other loving family and friends. She is predeceased by her son Bill and her grandson Oliver. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford on Friday, February 17. Funeral services will be at St. Mary Church in Oxford at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 18. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edward and Alice Bolger Endowed Scholarship, St. Peter's University, Office of Advancement, 2641 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City, NJ 07306. Condolences may be sent online to:



