Bolen, Wanda

BOLEN (Wills), Wanda Jean



Wanda J. (Wills) Bolen, age 95, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023 at the Life Care Center of Punta Gorda, Florida. She was born in Washington Court House, Ohio on October 21, 1927, the daughter of Donald and Mazie (Holmes) Wills. Before her retirement, Wanda worked as a bookkeeper at the Madison County Airport in London, Ohio and at the Springfield Municipal Airport, both operated by her husband of 51 years, Ralph Bolen, who proceeded her in death in 1997. She volunteered many hours at the Pregnancy Resource Clinic of Clark County and was an active member of Springfields' First Christian Church. She is survived by her son, Larry Bolen, by her oldest daughter, Betsy (Bolen) Ford and her husband Ralph Ford, and by her twin daughters, Ann (Bolen) Maurer and her husband Bill Maurer, and Jeannie (Bolen) Hansen. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Michael Ford, Andrew Maurer, David (and Latoshia) Maurer, Lyss Hansen and Justin Hansen. Two great-grandchildren, A'Leah Maurer and Ezra Maurer. She is survived by two nieces, Susan (and Ron) Stuckey and Judy Yeazell, as well as a dear friend, Leigh Ann Rutherford. Her brother, Richard Wills, and her sister-in-law, Geraldine Wills, proceeded her in death. Her grandson Terry Ford proceeded her in death in 1997, as did four great-grandchildren, Malachi, Esther, Ezekiel and Hanna Maurer. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 11:00am to Noon at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, SPRINGFIELD, where a celebration of Wanda's life will begin at Noon. A luncheon will follow the ceremony in The Landing, adjacent to Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A burial service will take place at the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



