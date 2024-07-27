Bodey, Robert S.



Robert S. Bodey, 62, of Old Greenwich, CT, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 20th. Born on March 9, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio, to Richard and Cheryl Bodey, Robert was a dynamic and successful serial entrepreneur. He thrived on the excitement of creating new businesses and found success in all his endeavors.



Beyond his professional achievements, Robert deeply valued his family and friends. He cherished every moment with his children, from making breakfast and picking them up from school to taking his sons and daughters to the movies, spending time in the hot tub, watching Eleanor's volleyball games, and attending Amelia's musical performances. Family road trips and vacations were especially dear to him.



Robert was known for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He was a great friend, enjoying tennis, golf, and the occasional margarita with his many friends.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Janet (née Nguyen), and his loving children: Hunter, Eleanor, Hudson, Amelia, Katherine, and Hallie.



To honor Robert's life, family and friends will gather for wake services on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, from 4-8 pm at Fred D. Knapp Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Avenue, Greenwich. The memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2024, at 2 pm at First Congregational Church, 108 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich, CT 06870.



