BLUE, R. Dean



R. DEAN BLUE, age 72, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, in his home. He fought a valiant fight with cancer surrounded by his family and has now crossed over to join his loved ones that have gone before. Dean was born June 17, 1951, to Richard O. Blue and Norma Jean Blue-Smith. Dean devoted his entire career in the healthcare profession and took great pride in his work and lengthy career. He is survived by his partner Randy R. Smith of Springfield; his daughters, Heidi Traylor of Bethel, OH. and Hayley Blue of Mt. Orab, OH; Four brothers, Doug (Linda) Blue of Chattanooga, TN, Daniel (Bernadette) Blue of Tucson, AZ., Brian (Joan) Blue of London, OH., and Tyler (Christine) Smith of Lapeer Mi., along with many beloved grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Many dear friends young and old that were loved like family not to mention his four-legged friend Rocco also survive Dean. Dean was preceded in death by his grandson, Anthony Traylor. A celebration of Dean's life will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 1:00pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends during a gathering immediately following Dean's celebration of life in THE LANDING AT LITTLETON & RUE, adjacent to the funeral home, beginning at 2:00. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral