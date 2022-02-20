BLOOM, Patricia Frankel "Pat"



Died peacefully in Atlanta, GA, on February 10, 2022, at the age of 88 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Pat was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Irving. She is survived by their children Jonathan (Aurora) Bloom of Columbus, OH, and Judy (Jonathan Minnen) of Atlanta, GA, and grandchildren Michael Minnen, Molly Minnen and Ariel Bloom. She is also survived by her brother David Frankel, nephews Michael J. Bloom and Adam Frankel and niece



Nadine A. Bloom.



Pat was born on September 10, 1933, in Cleveland, OH, and was adopted as an infant having been successfully treated for rickets. She shared a birthday with her younger brother David, three years apart. Pat grew up in Cincinnati attending Rockdale Temple, absorbing lessons in morality, justice, mercy, and caring for others from her Classical Reform Rabbi, Victor Reichert. In the summers of 1949 and 1950 she attended NFTY Leadership Institutes further nurturing her passion for a meaningful Jewish life. In November 1950 she attended a shabbat morning service at the Hebrew Union College (HUC) with three Rockdale classmates and stayed for a luncheon with HUC students where she met Irving.



Pat graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1951. She always treasured and valued the wonderful education she



received at Walnut Hills. She attended Bryn Mawr College for one year before transferring to University of Miami from which she graduated in 1955. Meanwhile she and Irving wrote letters and saw one another on school holidays. She visited Irving in Anniston, AL, in 1954 and 1955 while he served as a student rabbi, and he bought her engagement ring there. They married in August 1955 and remained in Cincinnati while he completed his studies at HUC. Later they moved to Charleroi, PA, where Irving served briefly as rabbi while he completed his thesis. After ordination, Irving served as a



chaplain in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1958 and they were stationed in Germany at Ramstein AFB. Pat had many fond memories of their time in Europe.



A lifelong adventurer and optimist, Pat found meaningful ways to participate in congregational and community life while living in New Orleans, LA, from 1958 to 1960, in Mobile, AL, from 1960 to 1973, in Dayton, OH, from 1973 to 1997, in Fairhope, AL, from 1997 to 2007 and in Atlanta from 2007



until her death. She supported civil rights in the 1960s, studied Music Theory at the University of Dayton in the 1970s. Pat wove together her interests in music and Judaism by working with the Temple Israel (Dayton, OH,) choir, at first assisting its founding director, Paul Katz in the 1980s and eventually



succeeding as the choir director. She became scuba certified at age 50, attended the Berkshire Choral Institute (music camp) every summer for more than 25 years, and visited Antarctica in her 80s.



Pat was warm, gracious, fiercely independent, and smart. She loved studying and living Judaism, was devoted to her



husband, children and grandchildren and extended family members and always enjoyed a good conversation, a beautiful piece of music and an adventure. She will be greatly missed.



A funeral is scheduled at 3:00 pm (CST) on February 22, 2022, at the Springhill Avenue Temple Cemetery in Mobile, AL, with a shiva reception to follow at the Springhill Avenue Temple. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on March 11 at Lenbrook in Atlanta, GA. All are welcome to attend and



celebrate Pat's life within the limits of COVID-19 protocols of each location.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any of "her synagogues," to your synagogue, or to another charity of your choosing.


