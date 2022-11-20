springfield-news-sun logo
X

BLACK, Kathy

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BLACK, Kathy Lynn

61, of South Charleston, died Sunday, November 2022, in Springfield.

Born March 15, 1961, In Springfield, she was the daughter of Lowell and Carrol (Bennington) Black.

Kathy is survived by her parents Lowell and Carrol; brother Bill Black; nieces Leah and Kayla Black; aunts and uncles Beulah Black, Judy Black, Mark Clifton and Dick Bennington; numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Todd Black; grandparents Emerson and Agatha Black, Edith (Stapleton) and Eddie Clifton.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, November 21, 2022, in the Chapel at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Mark Gainer officiating.

The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main St., London, where online condolences for the family may be sent to


www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home & Crematory - London

103 N. Main Street

London, OH

43140

https://www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
EPARD, Paula
2
PLATTENBURG, Eugenia
3
Tavella, Marianne
4
ALVES, Raymond
5
BRUNE, Dolores
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top