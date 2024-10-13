Bieler, Beverly Sue
Age 81, of Dayton, OH, passed away following an extended illness on October 10, 2024. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Bieler; parents, Clarence and Opal Edgar; brother, John Edgar. She is survived by her children, Brenda (Mark) Forrest, Holly McKenzie, and Chris Bieler; grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Lawrence and Sean Forrest and Greydon and Gabe (Alexis Maly) McKenzie; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Rowan; sister, Janet Simpson; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home in Brookville. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home followed by interment in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville.
