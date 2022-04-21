BERGMAN, Kendra

BERGMAN (Burks), Kendra Ann



Age 55 of Englewood, passed away April 14, 2022. She was born on April 5, 1967, in



Dayton to Kenneth Burks and Patty Bailey. Kendra dedicated her life to the kids at Northmont School District as a paraprofessional for over 20 years.



Kendra is survived by her loving son Robert Bergman III; her father Kenny Burks; her loving siblings twin brother Whitie Burks, Paul and Beth Burks, Marie Burks, Joseph and Penny Burks, Kevin Conrad, Joshua Burks, Connie Alfonso, and Amy Rau; boyfriend Tim Tufano; and many other loving



nieces, nephews, family and friends. She will be deeply missed.



Visitation will be held 4:30-7:30PM Friday, April 22, 2022, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Funeral Service to be held 12 noon



Saturday, April 23 at the funeral home. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com