BENSON, Sandra G.



Sandra G. Benson, age 79, of Germantown, OH, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton, with loving family by her side. She was born in Dayton, OH, on November 27, 1943, daughter of the late Artie I. (Trent) and Edward C. Powell. She graduated from Germantown High School - Class of 1961. Sandra retired from General Motors - Inland Division after 30 years of service; after retirement she worked for Ray Rotellini Realty for several years. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Middletown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, James W. Benson (2016); a brother, Timothy Powell (2007); and a brother-in-law, Joseph "Smoke" Pasquel (2013). She is survived by her children, Melissa (Charles Jeffery) Burton, Aaron (Angi) Jones, and Leah (Brent) Seibert; 8 grandchildren, Raymond, Tyler and Joe Burton, Lexi Hancock and Noah Jones and Jack, Oliver, Harrison and Lydia Seibert; 8 great-grandchildren; her brother, Jeffery (Jackie) Powell; 2 sisters, Pamela (Charles) Carter, and Debbie Pasquel; her sister-in-law, Brenda Powell; numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Dr. Max Fernandez officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

