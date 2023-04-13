Bennett, Robert E.



Robert E. "Bob" Bennett age 87 of Fairfield passed away Friday April 7, 2023. He was born March 13, 1936 in Ross, Ohio the son of the late Ellsworth Bennett and Marie (nee Bisdorf) Bennett. On April 5, 1957 he married Dolores Woedl Bennett. Mr. Bennett worked as a pipe fitter at Champion Paper in Hamilton for several years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who never missed a family sporting event and was an avid baseball fan. He took great pride in his cars and especially his lawn, having the best manicured yard in the neighborhood. The Bennett porch was a special gathering place for the neighbors. He is survived by wife Dolores; two grandchildren Rusty (Sara) Bennett and Jessica (Brian) Tully; four great grandchildren Lincoln, William, Connor, and Ava; and three brothers Dick (Marilyn) Bennett, Wayne (Cathy) Bennett, and Wilbur Bennett. Mr. Bennett was also preceded in death by his son Gary Bennett in 2020 and his great granddaughter Brianna Tully. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Sunday April 16, 2023 from 1:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 PM. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

