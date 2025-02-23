Bennett, Ritsuko

Bennett (Kobayashi), Ritsuko "Rita"



Ritsuko "Rita" (Kobayashi) Bennett, age 90 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2025. She was a sweet, kindhearted loving mom, grandma, sister, and friend. Rita had worked as a sales associate for Elder-Beerman and was a member of First Grace Church in Vandalia. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, Japanese cooking and spoiling everyone with her rice and sweets. Rita was also a huge Elvis Presley fan. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons: James R. (Kristina) Bennett II, Thomas Bennett, grandchildren: Crystal (Jonathan), Trish (Joel), Stacey, Stephen "Alex" and James L., great grandchildren: Sophie, Ellie and Audree, sisters: Junko and Noriko (Akira), nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: James R. Bennett, sister: Machan, brother: Hiroshi and her parents. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the First Grace Church (2624 Stonequarry Rd.) with Pastor Bruce Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Inurnment will be held privately at Royal Oak Memorials Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to First Grace Church-Memorial Fund. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com