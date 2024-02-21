Bennett, Gary Lawrence



Beloved bus driver of the Hamilton Bus Company, passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024 at the age of 80. Gary was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 16, 1943 to the late Paul and Estel (Martin) Bennett. Gary was a long time member and past president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 738. After the Hamilton Bus Company closed in 1996, Gary later worked at Ohio Casualty Insurance until retiring in 2003. Gary loved sports cars, billiards, and the music and culture of the 1950's. He loved history and was a talented handyman. Gary will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Gayle Bennett; his sons, Todd William (Vicki) Bennett and Randall Scott Bennett; his grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Hannah, Emma, Andrew, Allison, Adeline, Isabella and Katie; his great-grandchildren, Ansley, Gracelynne, and Riley; as well as many extended family members and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Timothy Bennett; his grandson, Christopher Bennett; his sisters, Eleanor (Paul) Cash and Cyndy (Rudy) Forsberg; and his very special aunt, Ruth Jenkins. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024 from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to thank Harmony Cares Hospice and Medical Group and especially Delilah and Chyeanna for their excellent care and compassion.



