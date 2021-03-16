BENNETT, Alice Patricia



Age 88 of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was born in Harrisburg, PA, on November 16, 1932, to the late Earl and Thelma Berringer. Also



preceded in death by husband Alex Bennett after 66 years of marriage. Alice is survived by her children Jan (Bill) Phipps, Dennis (Kathleen), Daniel (Chris); grandchildren Emily Bennett, Mary Elizabeth (Luke) Bohardt, Dennis Bennett, Jr., Andrew (Allie) Bennett,



Christopher Bennett; sisters Larue Starret, Thelma Zelinski; brother Larry (Joy) Berringer; and numerous nieces and



nephews.



Over the years, Alice held many administrative assistant positions including Holandia Pools, St. Andrew Methodist Church (of which she was an active member), and perhaps the most notable position she held was with Beavercreek High School for over 10 years of service where she was influential not only to her co-workers and teaching staff but also with the student interaction which she dearly loved.



Alice enjoyed sports and competition. She loved the Steelers, Pirates, and March Madness. She also had many outside



interests including breeding and racing harness horses, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and games, cooking and baking and traveling with her husband Alex both domestically as well as internationally. Alice's greatest joy in life however was



being a devoted wife and mother to her husband and



children and being a loving grandparent to her grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek chapel, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will



receive friends at the funeral home from 5 pm – 7 pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial donations to the Hospice of Dayton at www.hospiceofdayton.org.

