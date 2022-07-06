BELL, Allen "Ward"



Our passionate and inspiring Allen "Ward" Bell, 45, of Vandalia, OH, went to fly with the angels on Thursday, June 30th from Tampa, Florida. Ward was born in Troy, Ohio, to Judith L. Bell Young and Gary L. Bell of Covington.



Ward was a kind and curious kid who enjoyed reading, playing baseball, riding bikes with his friends, and exploring the woods. A 1995 graduate of Covington High School, Ward was voted "Teacher's Pet," "Best Looking," and Homecoming King. He was Captain of the football team, active in the Spanish Club, and sang bass in the choir. His 1995 basketball team went 11-0 in their conference, won the Dayton sectionals, and Ward was awarded a Coach's Award. He was magnetic; the kind of guy that girls call "friend," and guys want to be around. Ward graduated in the middle of his class because he didn't like to do homework.



An intelligent, funny, larger-than-life personality with steel blue eyes that would command your attention, Ward traveled with Up with People, an international musical theater group, and later worked with them in Denver, Colorado. He lived for a time in Clearwater, Florida, where he earned his massage therapy license from Massage Envy. He studied at the Boston Conservatory of Music at Berklee, before moving to Hollywood to attend the Musician's Institute, while waiting tables at Planet Hollywood, and DJ'ing for You Should Be Dancing.



A talented singer, he loved playing music with his friends and performed locally, regionally, and nationally with his bands: Whitney's Magic, Auryn, and Northmont. Auryn played at the Hard Rock Café Beverley Hills, won the Dayton Battle of the Bands in the early 2000's, and a Budweiser True Music sponsorship. Northmont was invited to the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, and their music aired in national television shows, at the Dayton Dragon's stadium, and on FOX's the Next Great American Band in 2007. He also played and recorded solo through his record label, Big Mouth Frog Records. (The family joke was that whatever came into his head came out of his mouth, so his mom called him a "big mouth frog.")



Ward also played semi-pro Football for the Dayton Panthers. He had real estate and personal training licenses, trained in Martial Arts and MMA, worked at Miami Valley Steele in Piqua, Ohio, as a Wellness Coach, and most recently worked at Otis Elevator Company in Florida. When he wasn't making music or being a dad, he was interested in God, spirituality, and the workings of the universe.



He did everything with gusto, one-hundred-and-fifty percent: writing music, playing guitar, singing, parenting, and working out. Ward was honest and authentic, loved vacations with his girls, and had an uncanny ability to connect with people in deep emotional and spiritual ways. He was a dreamer, a seeker, and a fearless adventurer, and loved his family and friends fiercely with his big, huge heart.



Ward was a devoted father, son, grandson, brother, nephew, and a loyal friend to many who will miss him. He is preceded in death by his father, Gary L. Bell of Covington, OH; siblings, David and Stephanie Bell; grandparents, Virginia M. and Sherman Gibson of Middletown, OH; Junior L Bell of Quincy, OH.



Those left to cherish his memory include: his mother, Judith L. Young and stepfather, John W. Young of Vandalia, OH; daughters, Savanah Bell and Mckenna Bell; fiancé, Ashley Miller and daughter Addilyn Miller of Lancaster, OH; stepmother, Ann Bell of Cape Coral, FL; siblings, Whitney Bell of Dayton, OH and Michael Bell of Cape Coral, FL; grandmother, Betty Bell of Quincy, OH; aunt, Gloria (Jeff) Smith, of Piqua, OH; uncle, Tim (Andi) Bell, of Columbus, OH; uncle, Johnny (Linda) Gibson of Middletown, OH; step-sister, Natalie (Dave) Sexton of Colorado, step-brother, Wes (Missy) Young of Springboro, OH, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, friends all over the world, and fans whose hearts were touched by his songs.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St. Covington, OH 45318, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will start immediately after, at 7 p.m., to honor Ward's memory. A live stream will be available at Covington Christian Church Facebook or Utube page. In lieu of flowers, donations to a benefit fund for Ward's daughters can be made to: Covington Christian Church, with "Ward's Girls" in the subject line. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.

