Belew, David and Margery



A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 1:00 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 North 6th Street, Hamilton, OH. Margery passed away on December 30, 2023. David passed away on October 5, 2024 (both are pictured above in photo). A reception will follow the service in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at the Fitton Center starting at 2:45 p.m.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com