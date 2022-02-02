BEISNER, Brian Robert



"Rob"



45 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Rest Haven Nursing Home after a long courageous battle with Muscular Dystrophy. Rob was born September 21, 1976, in Darke County, Ohio, the son of Mary Kay



(Raffel) Beisner of Greenville and David and Sara Beisner of Greenville.



Rob was a 1995 graduate of Greenville High School, and a 1998 graduate of I.T.T. Tech; he loved nature and the outdoors; he enjoyed watching movies and listening to rock



music; and he especially loved his dogs, Seamus and Rocky.



Rob is preceded in death by his grandparents: Frank and Catherine Raffel, and Robert Beisner and Thelma Marker, his cousin: Stephanie Strang, and his aunt: Jane Beisner.



Rob is survived by his parents; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Chris and Stefanie Beisner of Delaware, Ohio, and Chad and Jamie Beisner of Grand Rapids, Michigan; his sister and brother-in-law: Angela and Aaron Langford of Tipp City, Ohio; his nephews: Cole Beisner, Ty Beisner, and Owen Langford; his niece: Stella Beisner; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and good friends especially Jackie, Wyatt, and Darrel.



There will be a celebration of Rob's life at a later date. Rob graciously donated his body to Ohio State for medical



research. Arrangements have been entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospitals.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbailey.com for the Beisner family.


