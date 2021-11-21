BEIN, Sarah L.



Age 74, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud; son, Aaron; and parents, William and Mary Schiml. Sarah is survived by her siblings, Mary Beth Combs, Rebecca Schiml, Paul Schiml, and Timothy Schiml; and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Sarah worked as a secretary, an actuarial in the



insurance industry and retired from Tipp City Library.



Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Donations in Sarah's memory may be made to the



Dayton Diabetes Association. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

