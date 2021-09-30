springfield-news-sun logo
BAUGH, Tamara

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BAUGH, Tamara Lynn

Tamara Lynn Baugh, 63, of Springfield, passed away September 28, 2021, in Allen View Healthcare Center. She was born January 17, 1958, in Springfield, the daughter of William and Marjorie Carey. Mrs. Baugh enjoyed watching football and racing on television and was a member of the Eagles and the Union Club. Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years; Robert E. Baugh, one son; Shaun Carey, two stepsons; Brad Baugh and Robert Baugh II, three grandchildren; Courtney, Shaun Jr. and Jordan, one sister; Barb Schlagetter and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her

parents. Graveside services will be held at 1:00PM, Friday in Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastor John Baugh officiating. Burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

