BAUER, Norbert J.

Dec. 15, 1929 - June 04, 2021

BAUER, Norbert J., of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 04, 2021, at the age of 91. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Clementine (Bittner) Bauer; four brothers Jerome, Joseph, Edmond, and Gerald; three sisters Dolores, Agnes, and Beatrice, and his son, Craig. He is survived by his loving wife, Lillian (Lil) (Bachman) Bauer; four children Pamela (Michael) DeSantis, Kevin (Paula), Brian (Cindy), and Wayne; 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Norbert was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served over 20 years. He loved vacation with the family, tinkering on cars, and "fixing anything." 'Sarge' also was a part of the

National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) through which he enjoyably worked as a post man for 15 years.

A special thank you is extended by the family to Lori and Bob Wheeler along with staff at the Landings of Huber Heights and Hospice of Dayton.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 8th, from 9:30-10:30AM, for a public visitation at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. An 11AM Mass of Christian Burial is to be held at St. Helen's Parish followed by burial at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family ask memorial contributions to be made out to Hospice of Dayton and the American Heart Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at


