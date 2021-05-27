BATTLE, Emory Kevin



Age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Thomas



Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

