BARBER, Richard A. "Dick"



age 81, of Kettering, passed away November 23, 2023. Dick was born January 2, 1942, in Middletown, Ohio; the son of the late Drexel and Betty (Snider) Barber. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Susan McEldowney. Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Sue (Pitsinger) Barber; sons, Dave (Mona) Barber, Chris Barber, and Dan (Olga) Barber; grandchildren, Elise, Hudson, and Chloe; and numerous extended family members and friends. A graduate from the University of Dayton, he also proudly served for four years in the United States Air Force. He retired from Delco Products as a Senior Test Engineer after working there for more than three decades. He then worked at S&K Tech for nearly seven years. Dick was a passionate Dayton Flyers basketball fan. He also enjoyed golf, photography, scenic walks and roadtrips. Dick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He helped keep the entire Barber family close by coordinating the annual reunion for years. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, December 4, 2023, at 11:00AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 10:00AM until the time of service. Dick will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UD Fund, New Hope Church of Dayton or Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



