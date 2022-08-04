BANY, Linda

BANY (Kirkham), Linda L.



Linda L. (Kirkham) Bany, age 80, of Englewood, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, with her family by her side. Linda was born on September 7, 1941, to the late Helma (Forthofer) and Carroll "Kirk" Kirkham in Dayton, Ohio. She was a secretary for 22 years for Northmoor Elementary School before she retired. She also was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church for 61 years and worked as a secretary for the church for 20 years. Linda also was past president of her international sorority, Sigma Phi Gamma, and member of the local province, Epsilon Lambda. She was an avid supporter of her children and grandchildren. She always made sure to be there on the sidelines cheering them on at their sporting events. She and her late husband, Jerry enjoyed bowling, playing cards with their friends, and spending their summer boating at Catawba Island. The most important things to Linda were her faith, family, and the Cincinnati Reds. Linda is survived by her children: Mary Lynn (William) Gothard, Jim (Tricia) Bany, and Barbara Carpenter, brother: Bruce (Sue) Kirkham, sister: Pam (Gary) Zajovits, grandchildren: Kirk (Kacy Stiver) Gothard Samantha, Jacob, and Allyson Bany, Danielle (Stephen James), Christina, and Jared Carpenter, along with numerous nieces, nephews, sorority sisters, and life-long friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, Edward G. "Jerry" Bany, and parents: Helma and Kirk Kirkham. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave. Dayton). Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton for the tremendous care and hospitality they continuously showed Linda and her family. Online condolences may be made to the family at



