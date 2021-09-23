BANKS, Mamie



Age 82 of Franklin, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Willow Knoll Nursing Home, Middletown. Mamie was born in Beattyville, Kentucky, on May 14, 1939, to the (late) Oscar and Ada Mae (Vires) Shackelford; received her Bachelors of Education from Miami University, Oxford, OH; taught many years for Franklin Wesleyan Academy and Hunter Elementary School, Franklin, where she was an incredible teacher who loved her students; in her later years enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word search puzzles with her son, Rob. Preceded in death by her parents; husband,



Robert Gene Banks Sr. in 2012; daughter and son-in-law,



Debra Marie and Rob Ross; great-granddaughter, Brittany Brown; great-great-granddaughter, Danaris-Soett Brown;



son-in-law, Geary E. Fraley; and all 12 of her siblings, Arch, RC, Will, Andrew, Larry and Lloyd Shackelford, Sarah Jewell,



Marie Frisby, Ethel Benton, Thelma Rice, Emma Holland, and Maudie Jean MacManus. Mamie is survived by her two children, Ada J. Fraley of Covington, OH, and Rob and Stephanie Banks of Trenton; six grandchildren, Greg and Heather Fraley, Ron and Lindsay Fraley, Carla and Steve Batdorf, Anna and Danny Brown, Robert Andrew and Connie Ross, Brian Banks and Jenn Surrena; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patsy Shackelford of Springboro; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Private Services at the convenience of the family. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Covington. The family requests no flowers, but donations can be to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com. Mom is not confused anymore and she is with Jesus!!

