Banion, Florence

Banion (Saylor), Florence Lorene



Florence Saylor Banion, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2023 in her daughter's home in Boonville, MO, surrounded by family. She was born in South Charleston, OH on January 17, 1929. An open-invitation celebration of life service will be held in Florence's honor at the United Methodist Church of South Charleston, OH (15 E. Jamestown St.) on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 10:00am. A full obituary can be found at: https://www.forevermissed.com/florence-saylor-banion/about





