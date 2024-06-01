Banion, Florence

Obituaries
X

Banion (Saylor), Florence Lorene

Florence Saylor Banion, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2023 in her daughter's home in Boonville, MO, surrounded by family. She was born in South Charleston, OH on January 17, 1929. An open-invitation celebration of life service will be held in Florence's honor at the United Methodist Church of South Charleston, OH (15 E. Jamestown St.) on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 10:00am. A full obituary can be found at: https://www.forevermissed.com/florence-saylor-banion/about

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Slanker, Marjorie
2
Todd, Charles
3
Shumaker, Susan
4
Tam, Irwin
5
Van Oss, Thomas
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top