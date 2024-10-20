Bancale, Michael A.



BANCALE, Major Michael A. (Ret. USAF), age 85, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at Dayspring Skilled Nursing Facility. He received a Bachelor's Degree from Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, OH and a Master's Degree from Central Michigan University. During his 20 year U.S. Air Force career, Michael served as a Combat and Instructor Crew Commander, Missile Launch Officer, at Minot AFB, North Dakota. While stationed at Wright Patterson AFB, OH, he actively participated in the development programs for the B-1 bomber, the F-15 fighter, the Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) and B-52 bomber modifications while Chief of two separate divisions within the Configuration Management Directorate. He also spent two years as an Intelligence Officer at the then Foreign Technology Division (FTD), WPAFB and two years with the Air Force Inspector General (IG) office at Norton AFB, CA. After his retirement from the Air Force, Michael spent the next 20 years working with various contractors providing technical support to multiple Air Force Organizations at Wright Patterson AFB.



Michael was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy; parents, Albert & Stella Bancale; brother & sister-in-law, Peter & Sara Bancale. He is survived by his children, Donna (Tara Poling) Bancale, Donald Bancale, Michele (Robert) Weaver; grandchildren, Xavia Andromeda Publius, Shaun (Logan) Weaver; great-granddaughter, Rowan; sister, Barbara (Dennis) Dick; brother, Thomas (LaVerne) Bancale; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, October 25, 2024 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA in Michael's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com