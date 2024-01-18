Baker, Marie



Marie Bosca Baker died peacefully on January 10th, after a short battle with MDS. Marie was born June 27, 1934 to Florence and Virgil Raasch, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her sister Carol Wallace, husband Mario Bosca, nephew Matthew Suszka, nephew Martin Bosca, and husband Dr. Norman Baker. Marie graduated from Kent State University. After college she moved to Springfield, Ohio, where she worked as a speech pathologist in the public schools. In 1957, she married Mario Bosca and is survived by their two sons, Christopher and Anthony. Mario and Marie loved cooking together, traveling, playing tennis and sailing on Lake Michigan. During her years in Springfield, Marie was a committed board member of Planned Parenthood and The Speech and Hearing Center, serving at various times as board president. Marie was also a member of The Monday Afternoon Club and a devoted supporter of the Springfield Museum of Art. In 1992, Marie married Dr. Norman Baker and lived happily with him in Columbus and Brays Island, SC, until Norm's death in 2019. In Columbus, Marie was a member of The Columbus Garden Club and a supporter of The Childhood League Center. Marie was a summer resident of Harbor Springs, MI for over 50 years, first in West Weque and later on Lower Shore Drive. In Harbor Springs, she was a member of the Little Harbor Club, a congregant at Holy Childhood of Jesus, and a supporter of The Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. She found joy in the beauty of Northern Michigan, and in the hummingbirds who visited her feeder there. Above all she enjoyed time with her family, especially her five grandchildren, Fletcher, Cole, Mario, Gray and Nicholas. In addition to her sons and grandchildren, Marie is survived by beloved daughter-in-law Courtney Bosca; her Baker family; Doug, Danny, Susie and Annie; nieces and nephews Jennifer Suszka, Mark Wallace, D'Orsi Bosca, Caro-Gray Bosca and Marcy McGregor. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to The Springfield Museum of Art, The Childhood League Center or The Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. Friends may gather at Schoedinger Northeast Funeral Home on Thursday, January 18, 2024 from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral service will take place the following day at the funeral home, Friday, January 19, Beginning at 10:30AM. Following the service will be a luncheon at the Rocky Fork Hunt and Country Club. Entrust to Schoedinger Northeast



