BAKER, Keith Richard
Keith Richard Baker, 23, passed away May 11, 2021, in Escondido, California. Due to transportation problems the visitation and funeral services have been postponed. Once these arrangements can be completed the new times will be posted in the Springfield News-Sun and on the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME web site www.jkzfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral