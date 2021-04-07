AYERS, Phyllis Joan



Age 91, of Oxford, passed away on April 2, 2021. She was born on January 30, 1930, to the late Peter and Blanche (nee Cottman) Chaney. She married Kemper Ayers on December 24, 1953, he preceded her in death on May 24, 1989.



Phyllis is survived by her children, Dimita Willis, Dorothy Hurd, and Todd (Teri) Ayers; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose (Bill) Thrasher, Debra Robinson, Helen Byrd, and Claudine Bethel; sister-in-law, Marcia Bradley;



numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.



Phyllis was employed by Miami University for 61 years in the Martin Dining Hall; she loved her students, she affectionately called them her "kids".



Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at Ogle Paul Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, 45056.



Funeral will be private for family and friends.



