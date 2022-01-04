ARNOLD, Elizabeth M.



81, of Northridge, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.



Elizabeth was a member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church since 1950; she attended Queen of Martyrs School as a young girl and more recently she was active with the Bible study group. She retired from the (former) Vandalia Park Nursing Home as a nurses' aide.



Elizabeth was born February 3, 1940, in Dayton to the late Leo and Mary Ann (Gregg) Arndts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Richard



Arnold, in 1995; daughter, Christine M. Arnold; sisters, Phyllis Glenn, Shirley Herzog and Doris Brucker; brothers, Gerhardt, Stephen, Ralph, Edward, Albert, Paul, Jesse, Robert, Leo,



Eugene, Donald, Joseph and William; and by her infant son, John.



Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Regina White; son, Allan Arnold; grandchildren, Jessica Becker, Lindsay Sands, Jonathan and Caleb White; great-grandchildren, Lilith and Desmond Sands, Deacon Becker and Everleigh White; sister, Alice



Herzog; and by her extended family and many friends.



Private services were held with burial at Forest Hill Memorial Gardens in Tipp City.



message for the family, please visit



