Archdeacon, Joseph G.



Joseph G. Archdeacon age 84 of Colerain Twp. Ohio passed away Saturday November 9, 2024 at Bethesda North Hospital.



Survivors include; six children, Joseph John Archdeacon III, Brian (Lindsey) Archdeacon, Marianne Linardos, Daniel Archdeacon, Kristen (Stephen) Schneider, and Craig Archdeacon; five grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Sue (Posey) Archdeacon on April 12, 2024; daughter, Susan Archdeacon in August 7, 2021.



Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am Tuesday November 19, 2024 in Sacred Heart Church 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio 45014 with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10:00am-11:00am Tuesday in the church narthex. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Cincinnati Right to Life. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneral home.com





