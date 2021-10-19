springfield-news-sun logo
ANDY, Clemmet Earl

93 of Springfield, passed away October 17, 2021, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Hope, Ohio, on June 25, 1928, the son of the late James and Mary Andy. He served his country in the US

Army during the Korean War. He retired from Vernay Laboratories with 38 years of service. Earl was a member of Eagles Aeries 3227 and the National Moose. Earl was an avid bowler and also dancing. He was known as an awesome handyman. Earl loved to travel and

following retirement he loved it even more. Survivors include his wife Josie Andy, whom he married February 15, 1964;

children Gerald W. "Jerry" Andy, Karen (Delmar) Allison,

Rebecca Schorr and Sandra (Ronald "Tuck") Conner; one sister Alice Ferguson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings James Andy, Harry Andy, Harold Andy, Cassie McCune, Ruby Vance and Retha Burrington. Services to honor Earl will be Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF and DUNBAR

MEMORIAL HOME with visitation beginning at Noon. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner Hospitals for Children 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana 71103 Expressions of sympathy may be made at


