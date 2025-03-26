Anderson, Noel G.



Noel Gilbert Anderson passed away peacefully, on March 18, 2025, just shy of his 85th birthday. Noel was an exceptionally caring and kind person who was fiercely loyal to his beloved wife of 57 years, Ann, son, Jerrod, daughter-in-law, Sherri, and two grandsons, Henry and Owen  putting all of them before himself. Always. A humble and hard-working man, Noel served as owner and controller of P/H Electronics for 30 successful years, but never gave up his dream to finish college. While working 40+ hours a week, he commuted in the evenings, to Oxford, Ohio where he earned his BSBA from Miami University. After P/H Electronics, Noel served as an accountant for various companies until he retired. While Noel's life and love revolved around Ann, his gentle nature touched all who crossed his path, gaining him many life-long friends. He lived by his convictions with his faith guiding him forward, daily. He treated everyone with genuine compassion, care, and respect. Oh, and a little Noel humor! Noel loved adages and dropped them, with impeccable timing, in ways people will forever remember with a smile. A Williamsburg, Indiana native, and Centerville, Ohio resident for 50 years, Noel loved and looked forward to his yearly vacation with Ann, on Hilton Head Island where together, they made many friends over the years. He also loved his faithful feline companion, Scarlet, and enjoyed NASCAR, Ohio State football, the Cincinnati Reds, running, and driving  always within the speed limit (wink, wink)  his 350ZX. Noel competed in hundreds of charity 5K's, fun runs, and marathons, including the prestigious New York City Marathon. He also amassed what is sure to be, the world's largest collection of commemorative t-shirts. For decades, Noel and Jerrod traveled to Indianapolis for the 500 and the Brickyard  a tradition Jerrod has now passed down and lovingly shares with his sons. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you celebrate Noel's life by listening to any song from his favorite band, The Beatles, on his 85th birthday, Saturday, March 29th, and recall the words of John Lennon, "Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears." To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST.



