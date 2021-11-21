AMBURGEY, Elmer "Lin"



62, of Dayton, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. He was born to



Elmer and Carolyn Amburgey on Jan. 11, 1959, in Dayton, OH. Lin graduated from Wilbur Wright High School and served our country in the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by his parents;



sister, Kimberly Carver; brothers, Rick, Larry and Randy.



Survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol and Gary Turner, Penny and Daniel Bateman; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends at the Dayton VA; and close friend, Byron Liford. A graveside service with military honors is pending at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors or the American



Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To leave a special



message for the family, please visit



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com