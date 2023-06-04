Aldridge, Tracy Lynn



Tracy Lynn Aldridge, age 52, of Kettering, passed away on May 12th, 2023. She was born on October 17th, 1970, in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of Pamela Vance, deceased, and Alvin Aldridge. She was preceded in death by her mother's twin, Patricia Thress, who helped raise her as her own. Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved fiancé Dennis Thompson, her loving brother Dylan Vance and his family Heaven, Cody, Ciara, Bentley and Isabella, her sons Adam and Shelby Motschman, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tracy spoiled her dogs and cat like children. She loved music/singing, cooking new recipes and arguing about politics with celebrities on social media. Tracy had a loving heart and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her. Visitation will be held from 3:00pm-5:00pm, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, where a Celebration of her Life will begin at 5:00pm. To share a memory of Tracy with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

