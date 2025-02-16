Alatorre, Salvador



Dr. Salvador Alatorre age 98 of Hamilton Ohio passed away Thursday February 13, 2025 at his home. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico on June 4, 1926 the son of Salvador and Carmen (Mercado) Alatorre. On August 29, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio he married Vivian Lampe and she preceded him in death on September 29, 1994. He later married Florence Joyce Kappers on December 7, 1996 and she preceded him in death on October 2, 2020.



Besides his wives he was also preceded by his son, Richard Thomas Alatorre.



He was a member of St. Julie Billiart Parish.



He is survived by his 6 children: Carmen (Curtis) Alatorre-Martin, Salvador L. Alatorre, Luis (Michelle) Alatorre, Dave (Sue) Alatorre, Trish (Ted) Alatorre-Ridings, and Dan (Michele) Alatorre and daughter-in-law, Annette Ramga-Alatorre; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.



Dr. Alatorre received his medical degree from the school of medicine UNAM, Mexico City, Mexico.



He practiced medicine for over 50 years in Hamilton Ohio at Mercy Hospitals (at one time serving as Chief of the Medical Division), Ft. Hamilton Hospital (at one time serving as Chief of Staff), and with his own family practice until his retirement in January 2003.



He was a member of the American Medical Association, Butler County Medical Association, Ohio Medical Association, and Fellow of the Academy of Family Practice. He was also President, the Hamilton Academy of Medicine.



A very distinguished diagnostician, he loved medicine. It was his life and his joy. He also enjoyed playing soccer, squash, and especially golf "playing golf until his last days."



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday February 19, 2025 at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday February 20, 2025 at 10:00am at St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton Street. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





