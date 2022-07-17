ADDIS, Arlie

ADDIS, Sr., Arlie W. "Bud"



77 of Catawba passed away July 15, 2022, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born in Clark County, Ohio on February 9, 1945, the son of Roy and Daisy (Beekman) Addis, Sr. He retired from Navistar with 39.9 years of service. Bud served as the mayor of Catawba for eight consecutive years. He was a family man who loved spending time with his loving wife, children, and grandkids. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Roy S. Addis, Jr.; sisters MaryLou Faye, Leona Howard Curry, Betty Stevens, Beverly Porter, and Donna Brex. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda K. Addis, whom he married April 30, 1965; children Karen (Gary) Harris and Arlie "Bud" (Heather) Addis, Jr.; sisters Carol Jean Moehn, Zoie Taylor and Virginia (Jerry) Purdin; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 2-4PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The service to honor Bud will follow at 4:00PM with Pastor Andy Moehn officiating. Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



