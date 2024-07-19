Adams, Robert Matthew "Bob"



Robert Matthew Adams "Bob", of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on July 15, 2024, at Kettering Hospital. Born on May 2, 1957, Bob was a cherished husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hershel Ray and Betty Lee Adams, and his brother, Jimmie Lee Adams. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Lynn (Lentsch) Adams, his devoted children, daughter Rebecca, son Gregory, and Kasey, his faithful dog. He also leaves behind his brother Chester Ray, nephew David, niece Loretta Lynn, great nephew Gibson and great niece Rylee. Bob was deeply loved by a large extended family, including many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews on Lynn's side. Bob and Lynn were grateful for their longtime friendships with Mike and Kitty, and Monty, who brought much joy and support into their lives. A proud graduate of Belmont High School's class of 1975, Bob enjoyed a fulfilling career, retiring from Heidelberg Distributing after 32 years of dedicated service. His passions included his family, classic cars-especially his beloved Hemi Cuda and other Mopars-and playing Texas Hold'em. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio 45322) from 10:00 a.m. to noon, followed by a celebration of life service at noon. The burial service will take place immediately afterward at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, followed by a family gathering at Christian Life Center (3489 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH 45414). Bob's life was a testament to his love for his family, his dedication to his work, and his passions. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



