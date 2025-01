Abrams, Mary



Mary Ruth Abrams, age 79 of Dayton, Ohio, was born April 16, 1945. Mary was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and a stay-at-home mom. Mary passed away peacefully, January 14, 2025, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Paul Abrams Sr., parents Earl and Harriet Jenkins, brothers Gerald, Earl, Carl, and Donald Jenkins; sisters Martha Green, and Juanita Worthy; grandson Davont'a Hoskins. Mary leaves to cherish her memories 13 children, Paul Abrams Jr, Guy (Maribel) Abrams, Jamie (Margaret) Abrams, Scott, la Moore, Michael Hoskins, Guy Hoskins; daughters, Harriett Trammell, Patricia Abrams, Marlett (Willie) McDowell, Twanta (Chris) Chapman, Taneshia Hoskins, Charlene Wilcoxson, Ebony Wilcoxson; 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; 1 grand dog; host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral service Saturday 11 am at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends 10 am until time of service. Interment West Memory Gardens.



