Women making a difference in Springfield: Betty Grimes

Grimes arranged for the supervisors to test her coworkers skills. When they witnessed the woman, short in stature, jump into the machinery with ease and operate the forklift without a hitch, their mouths fell open, Grimes said.

“And I was laughing. Did you think she couldn’t do it? Women were short-changed for their skills,” she said.

Grimes is also the mind behind the restoration of the Gammon House, a historic site in the city, and she said she helped bring Juneteenth celebrations to the county.

In addition to serving on multiple planning boards, she also was in the Clark County Master Gardeners program for 20 years.

Grimes said she always needs to be moving, but lately, she’s been resting due to a bothersome knee. But that hasn’t stopped her from serving the community as a listening ear.

“If somebody just wants to call me and talk, well, call me and talk,” she said.

Grimes said she has a lot of pride in Springfield and Clark County. Many projects she dreamed of and began planning for decades back are coming to fruition: housing, community programming and more.

“And it’s so satisfying, to see seeds I and others planted becoming something,” she said.

