Missing woman left Ohio Masonic Home with small dog in Springfield

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Thursday night for a 74-year-old woman with dementia who drove away Monday evening from the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield but has not returned.

Elizabeth Crum stands 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 200 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She left shortly before 7 p.m. Monday from the retirement community at 2655 W. National Road with a red suitcase and her small Yorkie mix dog. She was last seen wearing a blue top and dark pants.

Crum was driving a gray 2017 Dodge Caravan with Ohio plate JMV 4506.

Anyone who spots Crum or the minivan is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 866-693-9171.

