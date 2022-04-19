Wittenberg to offer Empty Bowls fundraiser

“The event has always had a strong following in the Springfield community and a win-win fundraiser for Second Harvest,” said Scott Dooley, Professor of Art at Wittenberg. “Patrons keep the empty bowl as a reminder that there are those in the community who face food insecurity.”

Wittenberg ceramic students, staff, faculty and community members have spent the past few weekends creating, glazing and firing 1,000 bowls. Commemorative T-shirts will also be available to purchase, designed by Sarah Baker, a 2019 Wittenberg graphic design graduate.

Those who want to see the full selection of available bowls are encouraged to arrive early as they’ve sold out in the past.

“Empty Bowls is a wonderful way for Second Harvest Food Bank to bring the community together. The event wouldn’t be possible without the support of local businesses, restaurants, and individuals joining together in raising awareness to end hunger,” said Tyra Jackson, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Dooley said the organizations hopes to return to offering the dine-in version of Empty Bowls in spring 2023.

For more information, go to www.wittenberg.edu.