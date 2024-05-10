Wittenberg to celebrate 280 graduates at commencement ceremony

President Michael Frandsen, keynote speaker Megan Frost, class of 1994 and director of product design for Apple Inc., Matt Overturf, class of 2011 and president of the university’s Alumni Association, and class president Gabby Stern will address the graduates at the ceremony.

“This year’s class is one of the closest,” Stern, a nursing major and psychology minor, said. “We have grown together and navigated through college, despite being in a global pandemic. We have faced much uncertainty, though we have grown close and have always been there for each other. I believe this class is beyond excited to actually have senior festivities and commencement. This is something that was taken away from us due to the pandemic, so this graduation is extra special. Getting a graduation following years of hard work was something we didn’t get to experience as high school students.”

Before commencement, the Baccalaureate service, an academic and religious tradition that celebrates the upcoming commencement festivities, will be held Friday in Weaver Chapel, with pre-service music at 4 p.m. and the ceremony at 4:15 p.m.

This hour-long service offers seniors an opportunity to “reflect on their time at the university and to look to faith as they begin the next step in their journey.” President Frandsen will offer a greeting, and David P. and Carol Matevia Endowed University Pastor Tracy Paschke-Johannes will share a brief message and senior blessing.

“Gathering students from a variety of backgrounds and experiences helps us to acknowledge the diverse breadth of gifts brought by the Class of 2024,” Paschke-Johannes said. “We are blessed with students from diverse faith traditions who come together during this time to celebrate and give thanks.”

This service is “especially important” for the class of 2024 because most didn’t have a formal high school graduation because of COVID.

“The entire campus is working hard to make this weekend special for our graduates,” she added. “They have persevered and overcome so many challenges. While we can never replace what they’ve lost, it’s important to make this weekend extra special for these students.”

Explore Clark State to celebrate 536 graduates during commencement ceremonies

After the graduation, a post-ceremony reception will be held along Alumni Way. Graduates will be able to retrieve their diplomas at this time, and there will be light snacks and beverages. Family members can attend, and faculty and staff will be present. The backup rain site for this event reception will be the 1929 Gymnasium.

As part of commencement exercises, the Myers Hall bell will toll 15 times at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning and again at 10 a.m. to notify the campus that the ceremony will be held in its intended outdoor location at the scheduled time. If the bell does not ring, that will be a signal that the ceremony will take place inside at the Pam Evans Smith Arena, which is the rain location.

Tickets are required and have already been distributed to the graduates.

If you can’t watch the ceremony in person, it will be online at www.wittenberg.edu/live.

For more information, visit www.wittenberg.edu/commencement.