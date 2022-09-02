springfield-news-sun logo
Wittenberg pre-college prep program accepting applications

Eddie Charmbers, retired and former director of the Wittenberg Upward Bounds program, looked over the pictures on his old office wall, of all the students who’ve come through program over the years. The pre-college preparatory program is accepting applications for new students. Bill Lackey/Staff

Eddie Charmbers, retired and former director of the Wittenberg Upward Bounds program, looked over the pictures on his old office wall, of all the students who've come through program over the years. The pre-college preparatory program is accepting applications for new students. Bill Lackey/Staff

Wittenberg University’s pre-college preparatory program is accepting applications for new students.

The TRIO Upward Bound Program is designed to motivate and provide academic skills for students from first-generation college and low-income families who want to pursue their education beyond high school, and it gives them the opportunity to learn what college life is about and helps them develop skills to succeed.

The program emphasizes reading, writing, math, study skills, science, as well as personal, career, financial aid and academic counseling.

To be eligible to participate in the program, students must be entering a grade 9-12; be from a low-income family or with parents who have not received a bachelor’s degree; and live within the City of Springfield and the Springfield City School District. There is no deadline to apply as this program is open enrollment.

Students selected for the program live on the Wittenberg campus during the summer for six weeks and participate in a variety of academic, social and cultural activities. During the school year, students are in weekly contact with program staff members including teachers and tutor counselors through classes, home visits, counseling sessions and tutorials.

To request an application, contact Ester Carr, assistant director, at 937-327-7539 or visit the university’s website.

