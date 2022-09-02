Wittenberg pre-college prep program accepting applications

The TRIO Upward Bound Program is designed to motivate and provide academic skills for students from first-generation college and low-income families who want to pursue their education beyond high school, and it gives them the opportunity to learn what college life is about and helps them develop skills to succeed.

The program emphasizes reading, writing, math, study skills, science, as well as personal, career, financial aid and academic counseling.