Wittenberg, Clark State partner on program focused on access, cost savings

In the new program, employees of preferred partner organizations who apply and are admitted to Wittenberg can earn a 25% Preferred Partner Graduate Tuition Discount to pursue graduate studies in master’s programs for analytics, education and sports administration. This discount is limited to tuition only and does not include other costs.

The program will also allow eligible degree-seeking employees of preferred partner organizations and their dependent children to earn a $1,000 Preferred Partner Scholarship (split between semesters) to pursue their passion in one of Wittenberg’s undergraduate degree programs. Undergraduate students must maintain full-time enrollment, or their $1,000 Preferred Partner Scholarship will be pro-rated accordingly with their enrolled credits.

Wittenberg’s and Clark State’s existing partnership of academic and transfer pathways for Clark State students made this new engagement a natural one for the two Springfield-based institutions, school leaders said.

Wittenberg President Michael L. Frandsen cited the new Preferred Partnership Program as a testament to Wittenberg’s dedication to lifelong learning and career advancement.

“By offering tuition discounts on select graduate programs as well as undergraduate scholarships, we aim to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape,” Frandsen said. “We also want to thank our first partner, Clark State College, for seeing the power of this program on its campus and in the broader community we serve.”

“At Clark State, we truly believe all individuals should have access to a quality education, including our employees,” said Jo Alice Blondin, Clark State president. “Thanks to this partnership, any Clark State employee who has been with the college for at least six months is now eligible to receive financial assistance for themselves or their children to pursue their academic goals at Wittenberg.”

Blondin cited an environment of competitive labor markets and high student loan debt, saying, “Clark State is proud to be part of an initiative that provides both personal finance and workforce solutions with a trusted partner in our own backyard. It was important to the community that Clark State be Wittenberg’s inaugural partner.”

Maribeth Stevens, vice president for enrollment management at Wittenberg, shared the excitement about the partnership.

“Our shared commitment to serving our community and previously established partnerships make our joint work on this initiative all the more rewarding,” Stevens said. “We now look forward to expanding our work together for Clark State employees to pursue a Wittenberg degree.”

Wittenberg officials envision expanding the program with a variety of additional partnerships, according to Stevens.

“We are actively exploring partnership opportunities throughout the Springfield, Dayton, Columbus and other areas throughout Ohio initially,” Stevens said. “With Clark State as our inaugural partner, we are hopeful to now expand this opportunity to other community colleges throughout the area. The Preferred Partner Program could include organizations ranging from school districts to non-profit organizations to corporations who are seeking to actively promote educational opportunities for their employees and their dependents.”

Applications for the fall 2024 semester are officially open. Any organization or employer interested in joining the Preferred Partner Program with Wittenberg is encouraged to complete the interest form or email admission@wittenberg.edu with questions. Additional program information is available here.