Who, what is on the ballot this November in Clark County?

Election season is here and early voting for the Nov. 7 election will begin next week.

Clark County has more than 40 races, with eight being contested in various positions. The county also has three countywide issues, plus some issues just for township and village voters.

Statewide issues regarding abortion access and recreational marijuana also will be on the ballot.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is Tuesday. Registration can be done through the Ohio secretary of state’s website.

Early in-person and absentee voting by mail will begin on Wednesday. In-person voting will be held during the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the hours and days will expand in the week leading up to Nov. 7.

Candidates

Here is who will be on this November’s general election ballot locally:

Clark County Clerk of Municipal Court

Incumbent Democrat Sheila Rice will face off with Republican John Anderson. Rice was appointed clerk of courts after the previous clerk, Guy Ferguson, died in the middle of his term.

New Carlisle City Council

Five candidates are vying for four seats on the New Carlisle City Council. Incumbents Vice Mayor Dale Grimm and council member Peggy Eggleston face Charlotte Farley-Seeger, Chris Shamy and Kathy Wright.

Springfield City Commission

Incumbent Kevin O’Neill will defend his seat against Tracey Tackett. O’Neill, a Springfield native and commissioner since 1992, also served as mayor in 1996-97 and as assistant mayor in 2004-05. Tackett is a small business owner who is also involved in the Springfield Arts, Greater Springfield Partnership and Habitat for Humanity.

North Hampton Mayor

Current Mayor David Young will not run for reelection. Jeffery Weaver and Brian Welbaum will face off for the position.

Bethel Twp. Trustee

Alec Ashbaugh and Steve Coppess will face off for one seat on the Bethel Twp. Trustees.

Springfield Twp. Trustee

Incumbent Tim Foley is running against Ryan Ruf. Foley has served the township since 2008.

Northeastern Local School District Board of Education

Four people are running for two seats on the board. Jeff Caivano, Jacqueline Allison Gray, Jim McNamee and Blake Shaffer will be on the ballot.

Southeastern Local School District Board of Education

For three seats, incumbents Greg Flax and Kim Owens will face challengers Jeff Banion, David Farrell and Shawn Jackson.

Issues

Here are the issues that will be on the ballot:

Springfield and Clark County

The Springfield - Clark Career Technology Center is proposing an additional 1.4-mill levy that would cost $49 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home. CTC leaders said they ask voters to OK the local cost to build a new $63 million school.

The Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties is requesting a 1.65-mill renewal levy that will not raise taxes. It would provide funds for mental health and addiction treatment and prevention, and operating, maintaining, constructing and acquiring mental health and addiction facilities.

United Senior Services is also requesting a renewal levy, for 1.4 mills that will not raise taxes. The levy would fund services or facilities for older adults and allow USS to give financial assistance to nonprofits to establish and operate programs through USS.

Green Twp.

Green Twp. Fire District #1 will ask for a 10-year levy of 1.5 mills, which would cost $52.50 for the owner of a $100,000 home. The tax would go toward additional fire protection, fire and rescue services, to provide and maintain fire apparatus, mechanical resuscitator and other fire equipment an appliances, buildings and sites, sources of water supply and materials and to help establish and maintain lines of fire alarm communications.

Springfield Twp.

Springfield Twp. will ask voters for a new five-year levy for 1 mill to maintain the township’s current contracted deputy and law enforcement services and add a second shift. It would cost $35 per $100,000 home.

In Springfield Twp., voters will decide if a five-year tax levy to operate ambulance services will be renewed. It would not raise taxes and would first be due in 2025.

Pike Twp.

Pike Twp. is asking for a renewal of a 3-mill fire, ambulance and emergency services five-year levy.

Moorefield Twp.

A five-year renewal levy of 1-mill will pay for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and the repair of streets, roads and bridges.

Village of Enon

Enon will ask for a five-year renewal levy for current “operating expenses” at no more than 2 mills.

German Twp., excluding Tremont City

Voters will decide if a five-year tax levy to maintain roads in German Twp. will be renewed. It is for 0.5 mill.

German Twp. is also asking for the renewal of five-year levy to provide and maintain police services at a rate not exceeding 1 mill.

Madison Twp., including South Charleston

Madison Twp. and South Charleston are asking for a replacement of a five-year levy to provide and maintain fire equipment and building services at a rate not to exceed 1.7 mills. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $59.50 each year.

The township and village are also asking for a replacement of another five-year levy to provide ambulance service, emergency medical services or both at a rate of no more than 1 mill. This would be $35 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home.