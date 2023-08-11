Who is running in November’s election? Clark County candidates file for offices

Election season is not over yet: Wednesday afternoon was the last day for candidates for November’s general election to file to run.

Voters across Clark County will see numerous uncontested races but a few battles for boards of education and other positions, once petitions are certified by the Clark County Board of Elections.

Here are some of the November election highlights:

Clark County

Two people have filed to run for the clerk of Municipal Court position. Democrat incumbent Sheila Rice will face Republican John Anderson. Rice was appointed to fill the term of Guy Ferguson, who died in 2021.

Three individuals will run to fill two seats on the Clark County Board of Education: John Crankshaw, Amy Foreman and Sheila Skimmer Horn.

For the Clark-Shawnee Local School District (LSD) Board of Education, Benjamin Galbreath and Susan Page will run for the two open seats.

To fill two seats on the Greenon LSD Board of Education, Mark Remmetter and Vennis Williams will run.

The Northeastern LSD Board of Education race will feature Jeff Caivano, Vanessa Powell and Blake Shaffer for two seats.

The Southeastern LSD Board of Education race to fill three seats is more crowded; it features Jeff Banion, David Farrell, Greg Flax, Shawn Jackson and Kimberly Owens.

Springfield:

Rob Rue, assistant mayor, city commissioner and business owner, will run unopposed for Springfield mayor.

For Springfield City Commission, incumbent Kevin O’Neill faces Tracy Tackett.

For the Springfield City Board of Education, Jamie Callan, Joan Elder and Peg Foley filed to run for three seats.

New Carlisle:

Brenda Clark and John Priest will run to fill two seats on the Tecumseh LSD Board of Education.

Catawba:

Elizabeth James runs unopposed for Catawba Village mayor.

South Charleston:

For South Charleston Village Commission, Joe Hamilton faces Sam Stucky.

Enon:

Timothy Howard will run unopposed for Enon mayor.

Cindy Leist and Jeremy Whitacre will both run for Enon Village Council, for which two individuals will be elected.

North Hampton:

For North Hampton Village mayor, Jeffrey Weaver and Brian Welbaum will face off.

James Speakman is the sole candidate for North Hampton Village Council, though two seats will be vacant.

South Vienna:

Current South Vienna Mayor Toni Keller is the only candidate for the position this November.

Only Donna Smith is running for South Vienna Village Council, although two seats will be open.

For South Vienna Board of Public Affairs, Jacqueline Miller and Walter Newman are running to fill two seats.

Tremont City:

Tony Flood II will run unopposed for mayor.

Tony E. Flood will run for Tremont City Village Council. Two seats will be vacant.

Bethel Twp.:

Alec Ashbaugh and Steve Coppess will face off for Bethel Twp. trustee.

Stacey McKenzie will run for township fiscal officer.

German Twp.:

Rodney Kaffenbarger runs unopposed for German Twp. trustee.

For German Twp. fiscal officer, Angela Griest will run unopposed.

Green Twp.:

Allen Armstrong runs unopposed for township trustee.

Nicole Smith is the sole candidate for township fiscal officer.

Harmony Twp.:

Jay Flax will run for township trustee.

Marcia Farquer runs for township fiscal officer.

Madison Twp.:

Mike Garringer will run unopposed for township trustee.

Bonnie Stout will run for township fiscal officer.

Moorefield Twp.:

Daren Cotter will run again for township trustee.

Janet Dyer runs unopposed for township fiscal officer.

Mad River Twp:

Todd Pettit runs unopposed for township trustee.

David Rudy will run for township fiscal officer.

Pike Twp.:

Adam Steele will run unopposed for township trustee.

Cheryl Sigler runs unopposed for township fiscal officer.

Pleasant Twp.:

For township trustee, Craig Wiseman will run unopposed.

Lisa Lindeman will run for Pleasant Twp. fiscal officer.

Springfield Twp.:

For township trustee, Tim Foley and Ryan Ruf will face off.

Mark Smith will run for township fiscal officer.